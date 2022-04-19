King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Kepler-22b”

New Music April 19, 2022 1:57 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Kepler-22b”

New Music April 19, 2022 1:57 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

In a few days, prolific psych-rockers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will release their new album, Omnium Gatherum, which follows last year’s Butterfly 3000. So far, the Australian band shared an 18-minute single “The Dripping Tap” and “Magenta Mountain.” Now, they’re back with another album cut: “Kepler-22b,” which also has a music video.

Commenting on this period of abundance, the band’s the band’s Stu Mackenzie says: “We have lists of albums and ideas we should try that we haven’t done yet. I don’t know if we’ll ever work through them all… I hope we can keep this thing going for a long time. Maybe one day we’re just going to wake up and be like, ‘I don’t know if I’ve got anything else to contribute. I’m going to call it.’ Maybe that’s how it’s gonna end. But at this point, we’ll just keep on making music as we feel inspired.”

Listen and watch “Kepler-22b” below.

Omnium Gatherum is out 4/22 via KGLW.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Danny Elfman Play The Simpsons, The Nightmare Before Christmas, & Oingo Boingo Songs At Coachella

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Out Next Month

1 day ago 0

Watch Billie Eilish Perform Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” With Damon Albarn & Posdnuos At Coachella

3 days ago 0

Watch New Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret Perform Live In Seattle

1 day ago 0

Kid Cudi Made His Last Song With Kanye West: “I Am Not Cool W That Man. He’s Not My Friend”

14 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest