In a few days, prolific psych-rockers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will release their new album, Omnium Gatherum, which follows last year’s Butterfly 3000. So far, the Australian band shared an 18-minute single “The Dripping Tap” and “Magenta Mountain.” Now, they’re back with another album cut: “Kepler-22b,” which also has a music video.

Commenting on this period of abundance, the band’s the band’s Stu Mackenzie says: “We have lists of albums and ideas we should try that we haven’t done yet. I don’t know if we’ll ever work through them all… I hope we can keep this thing going for a long time. Maybe one day we’re just going to wake up and be like, ‘I don’t know if I’ve got anything else to contribute. I’m going to call it.’ Maybe that’s how it’s gonna end. But at this point, we’ll just keep on making music as we feel inspired.”

Listen and watch “Kepler-22b” below.

Omnium Gatherum is out 4/22 via KGLW.