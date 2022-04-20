Bartees Strange – “Cosigns”

Bartees Strange – “Cosigns”

Back at the beginning of March, Bartees Strange returned with a new single called “Heavy Heart,” his debut release for 4AD. (It landed amongst our favorite songs that week.) Now, he’s back with official news about his highly anticipated followup to Live Forever. Strange’s sophomore effort is called Farm To Table, and it’s out in June.

A press release describes Farm To Table as an album in which Strange writes about his family and where he came from as a way of making sense of how radically his life has changed since Live Forever came out. Along with the announcement, Strange has also shared a new song called “Cosigns,” which references friends and collaborators like Bon Iver, Phoebe Bridgers, Courtney Barnette, and Lucy Dacus. The song ends with a poem he wrote in his early twenties.

“Cosigns” comes with a video directed by Pooneh Ghana. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Heavy Heart”
02 “Mullholland Dr”
03 “Wretched”
04 “Cosigns”
05 “Tours”
06 “Hold The Line”
07 “We Were Only Close For Like Two Weeks”
08 “Escape This Circus”
09 “Black Gold”
10 “Hennessy”

Farm To Table is out 6/17 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.

