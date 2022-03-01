Artist To Watch alum Bartees Strange released his debut album, Live Forever, toward the end of 2020 and he’s spent all the time since then covering other artists and producing their albums and getting more and more popular. Today, he’s announcing his signing to 4AD with a new single, “Heavy Heart,” another impressive genre meld marked by propulsive drums and an emotive chorus tinged with regret. It comes with a video directed by Mannequin Pussy’s Missy Dabice, and is being released ahead of Bartees Strange’s forthcoming tour dates in support of Car Seat Headrest. Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/16 SAINT PAUL, MN, Palace Theatre *

03/17 MILWAUKEE, WI, Pabst Theater *

03/18 CHICAGO, IL, The Vic Theatre *

03/19 CHICAGO, IL, The Vic Theatre *

03/20 DETROIT, MI, Majestic Theatre *

03/22 TORONTO, ON, The Danforth Music Hall *

03/23 TORONTO, ON, The Danforth Music Hall *

03/25 NORTH ADAMS, MA, Mass MOCA *

03/26 BOSTON, MA, House Of Blues Boston *

03/27 PORTLAND, ME, State Theatre *

03/29 BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel *

03/30 BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel *

03/31 BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel *

04/01 PHILADELPHIA, PA, Franklin Music Hall *

04/02 WASHINGTON, DC, The Anthem *

04/04 CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, Jefferson Theater *

04/05 ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel *

04/07 RALEIGH, NC, The Ritz *

04/08 COLUMBIA, DC, The Senate *

04/09 ATLANTA, GA, Tabernacle *

04/10 NASHVILLE, TN, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *

04/22 SEATTLE, WA, Paramount Theatre *

04/23 PORTLAND, OR, Roseland Theater *

04/24 EUGENE, CA, Mcdonald Theater *

04/26 SACRAMENTO, CA, Ace of Spades *

04/27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Warfield *

04/29 SAN DIEGO, CA, House of Blues San Diego *

04/30 LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern *

05/01 PHOENIX, AZ, The Van Buren *

05/04 AUSTIN, TX, Stubbs BBQ *

05/05 HOUSTON, TX, White Oak Music Hall *

05/06 DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater *

05/07 OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, Tower Theatre *

05/08 KANSAS CITY, MO, Grinders KC *

05/10 DENVER, CO, Ogden Theatre *

05/11 BOULDER, CO, Fox Theatre *

05/13 SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Kilby Block Party

07/03 WERCHTER, BE, Rock Werchter 2022

07/04 COLOGNE, DE, Helios37

07/05 HAMBURG, DE, Molotow

07/07 BERLIN, DE, Badehaus

07/09 MADRID, ES, Mad Cool Festival 2022

07/11 MUNICH, DE, Milla

07/12 FRIBOURG, CH, Festival Les Georges

07/13 REES-HALDERN, NL, Upstairs @ Paradiso

07/16 LEEDS, GB, Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club

07/17 MANCHESTER, GB, Night & Day Café

07/19 CARDIFF, GB, Clwb Ifor Bach

07/20 BRIGHTON, GB, Patterns

07/21 LONDON, GB, Powerhau

07/22 SUFFOLK, GB, Latitude Festival

* w/ Car Seat Headrest

“Heavy Heart” is out now via 4AD.