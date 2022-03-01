Bartees Strange – “Heavy Heart”
Artist To Watch alum Bartees Strange released his debut album, Live Forever, toward the end of 2020 and he’s spent all the time since then covering other artists and producing their albums and getting more and more popular. Today, he’s announcing his signing to 4AD with a new single, “Heavy Heart,” another impressive genre meld marked by propulsive drums and an emotive chorus tinged with regret. It comes with a video directed by Mannequin Pussy’s Missy Dabice, and is being released ahead of Bartees Strange’s forthcoming tour dates in support of Car Seat Headrest. Watch and listen below.
TOUR DATES:
03/16 SAINT PAUL, MN, Palace Theatre *
03/17 MILWAUKEE, WI, Pabst Theater *
03/18 CHICAGO, IL, The Vic Theatre *
03/19 CHICAGO, IL, The Vic Theatre *
03/20 DETROIT, MI, Majestic Theatre *
03/22 TORONTO, ON, The Danforth Music Hall *
03/23 TORONTO, ON, The Danforth Music Hall *
03/25 NORTH ADAMS, MA, Mass MOCA *
03/26 BOSTON, MA, House Of Blues Boston *
03/27 PORTLAND, ME, State Theatre *
03/29 BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel *
03/30 BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel *
03/31 BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel *
04/01 PHILADELPHIA, PA, Franklin Music Hall *
04/02 WASHINGTON, DC, The Anthem *
04/04 CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, Jefferson Theater *
04/05 ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel *
04/07 RALEIGH, NC, The Ritz *
04/08 COLUMBIA, DC, The Senate *
04/09 ATLANTA, GA, Tabernacle *
04/10 NASHVILLE, TN, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *
04/22 SEATTLE, WA, Paramount Theatre *
04/23 PORTLAND, OR, Roseland Theater *
04/24 EUGENE, CA, Mcdonald Theater *
04/26 SACRAMENTO, CA, Ace of Spades *
04/27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Warfield *
04/29 SAN DIEGO, CA, House of Blues San Diego *
04/30 LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern *
05/01 PHOENIX, AZ, The Van Buren *
05/04 AUSTIN, TX, Stubbs BBQ *
05/05 HOUSTON, TX, White Oak Music Hall *
05/06 DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater *
05/07 OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, Tower Theatre *
05/08 KANSAS CITY, MO, Grinders KC *
05/10 DENVER, CO, Ogden Theatre *
05/11 BOULDER, CO, Fox Theatre *
05/13 SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Kilby Block Party
07/03 WERCHTER, BE, Rock Werchter 2022
07/04 COLOGNE, DE, Helios37
07/05 HAMBURG, DE, Molotow
07/07 BERLIN, DE, Badehaus
07/09 MADRID, ES, Mad Cool Festival 2022
07/11 MUNICH, DE, Milla
07/12 FRIBOURG, CH, Festival Les Georges
07/13 REES-HALDERN, NL, Upstairs @ Paradiso
07/16 LEEDS, GB, Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club
07/17 MANCHESTER, GB, Night & Day Café
07/19 CARDIFF, GB, Clwb Ifor Bach
07/20 BRIGHTON, GB, Patterns
07/21 LONDON, GB, Powerhau
07/22 SUFFOLK, GB, Latitude Festival
* w/ Car Seat Headrest
“Heavy Heart” is out now via 4AD.