The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

After going all-out for Women In Music, Pt. III, a lot has changed in HAIM-land. The sister trio has always been deeply embedded in the Los Angeles pop world, but in the past couple years they’ve upped their star power considerably, especially as youngest sister Alana is well on her way to becoming an actual movie star. The next logical step is to make their sound even bigger, but I am instead envisioning a world where they turn toward doing music that is lower-stakes.



Though “Lost Track” doesn’t seem to be part of a larger project — at least not yet; the band said they wrote and recorded it in the few days surrounding Alana’s W magazine cover shoot — it is a step in the right direction. I love the way it sounds, shaggy and casual and delightfully low-key. It’s a busy song, with a whole lot of elements chiming away in the background, but it feels feather-light. Danielle Haim’s vocals are impressively restrained, but she amps up the drama in the chorus, taking a short breath between each line: “Deepest cut that I can’t feel/ Find my grip on the steering wheel/ I know our pieces stuck/ You can sit down if you don’t mind me standing up.” There is a version of this song that could be massive, but I like how they just let it just be small. —James