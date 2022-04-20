Snail Mail, Kathleen Hanna, Charli XCX, & The Linda Lindas Model Rodarte’s Fall 2022 Collection
Los Angeles fashion house Rodarte typically gets some musicians to model for their lines — recent Rodarte models have included Joanna Newsom, Japanese Breakfast, and Phoebe Bridgers — and this year is no different. Snail Mail, Kathleen Hanna, Charli XCX, and the teen rock group the Linda Lindas are among the models for the fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Also among this crop are Mandy Moore and Red Rocket‘s Suzanna Son. Check out the photos below — the full collection can be seen here.