Snail Mail, Kathleen Hanna, Charli XCX, & The Linda Lindas Model Rodarte’s Fall 2022 Collection

Daria Kobayashi Ritch

News April 20, 2022 2:14 PM By James Rettig
0

Snail Mail, Kathleen Hanna, Charli XCX, & The Linda Lindas Model Rodarte’s Fall 2022 Collection

Daria Kobayashi Ritch

News April 20, 2022 2:14 PM By James Rettig
0

Los Angeles fashion house Rodarte typically gets some musicians to model for their lines — recent Rodarte models have included Joanna Newsom, Japanese Breakfast, and Phoebe Bridgers — and this year is no different. Snail Mail, Kathleen Hanna, Charli XCX, and the teen rock group the Linda Lindas are among the models for the fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Also among this crop are Mandy Moore and Red Rocket‘s Suzanna Son. Check out the photos below — the full collection can be seen here.

Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Daria Kobayashi Ritch

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Moreish Idols – “Speedboat”

3 hours ago 0

Watch Danny Elfman Play The Simpsons, The Nightmare Before Christmas, & Oingo Boingo Songs At Coachella

3 days ago 0

Kid Cudi Made His Last Song With Kanye West: “I Am Not Cool W That Man. He’s Not My Friend”

1 day ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Out Next Month

2 days ago 0

Greta Van Fleet Singer Acknowledges Appropriating Indigenous Culture

1 day ago 0

Aimee Mann Covers Steely Dan After Getting Dropped From Their Tour

1 day ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest