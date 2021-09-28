Joanna Newsom, Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, & More Model Rodarte’s New Tom Petty Capsule

Hey, here’s something weird! The late Tom Petty was never anybody’s idea of a high-fashion superstar, but Rodarte, the fancy clothing company founded by sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy, has just launched a new Tom Petty capsule collection. The Mulleavy sisters worked with Petty’s daughters, Annakim Violette and Adria Petty, on the collection, which they’re selling through their Radarte casualwear line. It’s all tied in with Petty’s album Wildflowers, which was reissued last year. Introducing the line, the sisters behind Rodarte have lined up a bunch of prominent musicians to model those clothes.

The new Petty-inspired line is available exclusively through Matches Fashion and through Rodarte and Petty’s websites, and the 25% of the sales through Petty’s webstore will benefit the D’Addario Foundation’s Girls in Music Initiative. If you’re in the market for some $230 yellow sweatpants, then, you should probably get those here.

In a press release, Adria Petty says, “This is a passion project inspired by my sister and it is a really loving tribute to our dad. We love this collection because it is joyful and is a great opportunity for us to give back to the emerging music community. Laura and Kate are our favorite designers so it’s exciting to see the world of Wildflowers interpreted through their eyes.” Meanwhile, Annakim Violette says, “This collection has that 60’s feeling our dad loved so much and it is incredible watching designers so good at their craft creating art inspired by our father’s music. It just feels like Wildflowers sounds.”

The photos promoting the new line feature Joanna Newsom, who has modeled for Rodarte before, as well as Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, King Princess, Kilo Kish, and others. Check out some of those images below.