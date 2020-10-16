Stream Tom Petty’s Previously Unreleased Wildflowers Outtakes

When he was making his beloved 1994 solo album Wildflowers, Tom Petty ended up recording a whole bunch of songs that didn’t make the cut. For years, he talked about releasing an expanded edition of the album with those extra songs included. Although Petty died before those plans could come to fruition, his estate has carried on with the idea.

Today, we’re finally getting Wildflowers & All The Rest, the third posthumous release from Petty’s estate following An American Treasure and The Best Of Everything. His family put the box set together with help from Petty’s Heartbreakers bandmates Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, and it includes various unreleased tracks, demos, and live songs alongside the original Wildflowers LP.

Petty’s estate has already shared a number of those songs. We’ve posted the unreleased tracks “There Goes Angela (Dream Away)” and “Confusion Wheel,” the demo versions of “You Don’t Know How It Feels” and “Wildflowers,” and Petty’s unreleased version of “Leave Virginia Alone,” which he ended up giving to Rod Stewart. Now the full collection is out in the world, and you can stream the whole thing below.

Wildflowers & All The Rest is out 10/16 on Warner Records. Buy it here.