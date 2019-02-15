The second posthumous Tom Petty collection, The Best Of Everything, is coming out in a couple weeks. It’s a career-spanning greatest hits album that includes two previously unreleased tracks: a new version of the title track, which came out a few months ago, and a completely brand-new one called “For Real.” That last one is out today.

This box set comes on the heels of last fall’s An American Treasure box set, which was made up entirely of unheard material from Petty.

Listen to “For Real” below, and revisit some of our Petty retrospective features.

The Best Of Everything is out 3/1 via Geffen Records/UMe.