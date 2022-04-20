Pooh Shiesty Sentenced To Five Years In Prison

Pooh Shiesty, aka rapper Lontrell Donell Williams Jr., has been sentenced to 63 months — a little over five years — in prison after pleading guilty to a single firearms conspiracy charge, according to Variety. The Memphis rapper was indicted in June of last year on four counts stemming from an October 2020 shooting at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

Williams was subsequently arrested in October but soon released from custody. He was arrested again in June 2021 due to a separate incident involving a Memorial Day weekend shooting at a Miami-area strip club. Variety says the outcome of that case is unknown at the moment.

Williams ended up taking a plea deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to one charge of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes in exchange for three other charges being dropped. He had originally been facing up to 97 months in prison.

Late last year, the rising rapper released a freestyle titled “Federal Contraband.” On December 17, he wrote on Instagram, “Ima be back in a minute won’t be too long til I’m free.”