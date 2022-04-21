Last year, the Goon Sax released their Album Of The Week-worthy Mirror II. More recently, they’ve been opening for Snail Mail and later this year they’ll open for Interpol and Spoon on their co-headlining tour. Today, they’ve released a deluxe edition of Mirror II that features three fresh original tracks — “We’re Just Talking,” “Spike Fence,” and a demo of album opener “In The Stone” — and a cover of LEN’s “Steal My Sunshine,” which they debuted live last year in a session for KEXP. Check out the cover and the full Mirror II deluxe edition below.

Mirror II is out now via Matador.