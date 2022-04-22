Liam Gallagher – “Better Days”

Liam Gallagher – “Better Days”

Over the past couple months, Liam Gallagher has been rolling out his new album C’mon You Know. So far, we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Everything’s ELectric” and its title track. Today, Gallagher’s back with another one.

The latest single from C’mon You Know is “Better Days.” Gallagher co-wrote it with his usual collaborators, Andrew Wyatt and Michael Tighe. It also features guitar from Nick Zinner. “‘Better Days’ is the sound of the summer,” Gallagher said in a statement. And, if you are a devotee of the Gallagher brothers, you might find it easy to agree with that: “Better Days” has a big propulsive beat and Gallagher’s trademark widescreen melodies.

“Better Days” also comes with a video directed by Paul Dugdale. It features Gallagher and his band playing the song atop Manchester’s Midland Hotel, in a nod to the famous Beatles rooftop performance. Check it out below.

C’mon You Know is out 5/27 via Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

