In May, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher will release his third solo album, C’mon You Know. So far, he’s shared lead single “Everything’s Electric,” and now he’s sharing the album’s title track.

The properly bombastic title track is out the same week as Gallagher’s son Gene, Ringo Starr’s grandson Sonny Stark, and model Noah Ponte stood trial for the alleged assault of a Tesco store employee in May 2019. Last year, all three pleaded not guilty and have been out on bail.

Listen to “C’MON YOU KNOW” below.

C’mon You Know is out 5/27 via Warner Records. Pre-order it here.