Watch Kendrick Lamar Join Baby Keem At Coachella

Baby Keem returned to Coachella last night for weekend two, where he brought out Kendrick Lamar to help perform “Family Ties” and “Vent.” “Family Ties” featuring Kendrick recently won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance, plus Kendrick recently announce his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, so this feels like a nice victory lap for both artists.

Both “Family Ties” and “Vent” appeared on Baby Keem’s 2021 album The Melodic Blue. Last weekend, Keem brought out special guest Brent Faiyaz to perform “Lost Souls” together. Watch Keem and Kendrick’s Coachella performance below.

