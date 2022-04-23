Watch Lizzo Join Harry Styles On “I Will Survive” And “What Makes You Beautiful” At Coachella

After teasing a possible Coachella appearance via social media, Lizzo turned up as a special guest at Harry Styles’ Coachella weekend two set. The two sang Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and the One Direction classic “What Makes You Beautiful,” which turns 10 this year.

“Good evening, Coachella! I hope you’ve had a nice time so far this wonderful Friday. My name is Harry and it’s an absolute pleasure,” said Styles, who also performed two songs with Shania Twain last weekend. “Please feel free to be whoever it is you want to be on this field tonight, and I challenge you to have as much fun as I’m going to have.”

Both adorned in feather boas, Styles and Lizzo also took a backstage selfie. “Proud of you @harrystyles. Thank u for having me,” captioned Lizzo, who released her new single “About Damn Time” last week. She added in a second post: “Thanks @coachella … last night was amazing— @harrystyles is a treasure, gods gift to rock n roll, the light that comes from him is real and infinite.. he makes being on stage in front of hundreds n thousands easy, cus it’s w a friend. His team is incredible— and baby them Gucci coats….?!?? Thank you H, like u said ‘until next time.'”

Watch some fan-shot footage below.