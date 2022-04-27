Katie Bejsiuk (FKA Free Cake For Every Creature) – “Onion Grass”

For almost a decade, Katie Bennett led the excellent indie-pop band Free Cake For Every Creature, but she ended the project in 2019, while promising that she wouldn’t stop writing songs. Today, she’s announcing a new full-length album called The Woman On The Moon. She’s releasing it under the name Katie Bejsiuk. (Bejsiuk is her original last name. Her father, a first-generation American whose parents were from Ukraine, changed it to Bennett before she was born.) As Bejsiuk, she’s already contributed covers to recent compilations celebrating Owen Ashworth and her label Double Double Whammy, and today she’s sharing her first original song under the name, “Onion Grass.”

It’s a lovely song, a slipstream of memories that gives way to a fuzzy, satisfying guitar whirl. Bejsiuk says it was “inspired by the rupture of an adolescent friendship, which occurred as we moved from the imaginative space of childhood to the restrictive and gendered structures of young adulthood.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mothers Records”

02 “Feels Right”

03 “Vespers”

04 “Onion Grass”

05 “Candy Cigarettes”

06 “Little Sister”

07 “Fly Through”

08 “Tourmaline”

09 “Said No”

10 “Olive, NY”

11 “Queen Anastasia”

12 “Nightloop”

The Woman On The Moon is out 6/27 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.