Stream Double Double Whammy’s 10th Anniversary Covers Compilation

Last month, Double Double Whammy announced a very special compilation to celebrate its 10th anniversary. It’s an embarrassment of riches for anyone who considers themselves a fan of the beloved indie label, featuring artists from across their roster covering each other, and there are some inspired pair-ups.

We’ve already heard Frankie Cosmos and Lomelda cover each other, and the rest of the lineup includes Mirah covering Free Cake For Every Creature, Hovvdy covering Skirts, Great Grandpa covering Cende, Told Slant & Florist covering Yowler, 2nd Grade covering Hatchie, and much more.

The album officially comes out tomorrow — and the vinyl is still available to pre-order here — but you can listen to it all now. Check it out below.

10 Years Of Double Double Whammy is out 11/19 via Double Double Whammy.