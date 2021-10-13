Double Double Whammy Announces 10th Anniversary Compilation

Double Double Whammy got its start 10 years ago this month when then-LVL UP bandmates Mike Caridi and Dave Benton (now of the Glow and Trace Mountains, respectively) created the label to put out LVL UP’s 2011 debut album Space Brothers. It has only grown since then, going on to release albums by Frankie Cosmos, Florist, Great Grandpa, Free Cake For Every Creature, Lomelda, Hovvdy, and many, many more. So many good albums, truly! Once upon a time, DDW was featured in a list we put together of breakout indie labels way back in 2014, which makes me feel very old.

Today, the label is announcing a compilation to celebrate their 10th anniversary featuring artists associated with the label all covering each other. There are contributions from Mirah, Told Slant (featuring Florist), Great Grandpa, Long Beard, Skirts, 2nd Grade, and much more. The label is introducing it with two of those covers: Frankie Cosmos covering Lomelda’s “Slide,” off 2019’s M For Empathy, and Lomelda covering Frankie Cosmos’ “Sad 2,” from the 2014 album Zentropy. (A track from that album made it onto our Best Songs Of The 2010s list.)

Here’s Frankie Cosmos’ Greta Kline on Lomelda:

I’m a huge fan of Lomelda. Hannah’s singing is inimitable, but she creates melodies that I always want to sing. I chose to cover ‘Slide’ because it’s my favorite kind of song: short in length, while covering a lot of emotional ground.

And here’s Lomelda’s Hannah Read on Frankie Cosmos:

I am so thankful for Frankie Cosmos songs. Greta writes melodies that I cant help but sing along to, and then all of a sudden I’ve got these words in my mouth I’m so happy are there without me havin to think of them. ‘Sad2’ is a song about a dog and dating and dying. It is a perfect (country) song. We had loads of fun drawling it out in our lom way.

Listen to both below.

TRACKLIST

01 Gemma – “No Backpack” (Told Slant)

02 Sean Henry – “TV Time” (Flashlight O)

03 Mirah – “Around You” (Free Cake For Every Creature)

04 Katie Bennett (of Free Cake For Every Creature) – “Hex” (LVL UP)

05 2nd Grade – “Sugar And Spice” (Hatchie)

06 Skirts – “Brave” (Hovvdy)

07 Hovvdy – “Annie” (Skirts)

08 The Glow – “Gum In Hair” (Sean Henry)

09 Told Slant – “Holy Fire” (Yowler)

10 Great Grandpa – “Bed” (Cende)

11 Long Beard – “White Light Doorway” (Florist)

12 Lomelda – “Sad 2” (Frankie Cosmos)

13 Frankie Cosmos – “Slide” (Lomelda)

14 The Goodbye Party – “Center” (Quarterbacks)

The DDW 10th Year Anniversary compilation is out 11/19 via, you guessed it, Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.