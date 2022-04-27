Superorganism are releasing their sophomore album, World Wide Pop, in July, and we’ve heard two tracks from it so far, “Teenager” and “It’s Raining.” Today, they’re back with another one, “crushed.zip,” which the collective’s Harry describes as “a musical journey through the anxieties and isolation that can arise from being an artist, it’s ultimately delicious though.”

“I was thinking about Kanye and Elliott Smith a lot (which is most of the time),” Orono added. “I wanted to do like a really depressing and personal song but with the most deliciously obnoxious pop packaging. Stuart Price’s production really elevated it to the next level.”

Check it out below.

World Wide Pop is out 7/15 via Domino. Pre-order it here.