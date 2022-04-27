Dehd – “Empty In My Mind”

Chicago indie-rock trio Dehd will release their new album, Blue Skies, next month, following up 2020’s Flower Of Devotion. We’ve already heard two singles, “Bad Love” and “Stars.” Now, Dehd are sharing one more single, “Empty In My Mind.”

Describing “Empty In My Mind,” the band says their third single is about “the floating mindless space around a new crush… The sort of high that occurs, the spinning, the detachment and the feeling of ungroundedness. All of these things being either very fun or absolutely dreadful.”

Listen below.

Blue Skies is out 5/27 on Fat Possum.

