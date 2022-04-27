Francis Of Delirium are back with a new song called “Mirrors.” In fact, they’re back with a new EP, packaging their latest single with several songs released in the last nine months or so. “Mirrors” joins “Come Out And Play,” “All Love,” and “The Funhouse,” which has turned out to be the title track of the new EP.

“The EP was largely a way for me to process and adapt to the chaos that continued to be more and more present in our everyday life,” Jana Bahrich said in a statement. “As I was writing the EP, it felt like every moment got weirder along with my headspace. I was inspired to mimic that mayhem by using heavier guitars and darker tones, leaning into drum sounds that were massive and bombastic, drawing from bands like Slint and The Smashing Pumpkins.”

“Mirrors” definitely leans into that vibe, with Bahrich singing over heaving, shoegaze-tinged guitars. Check it out below.