It’s been a little while since we’ve heard from Miya Folick. She released her debut album Premonitions back in late 2018, and she’s popped up here and there since — most recently about a year ago with “Karaoke (Demo).” She also joined American Football for a Mazzy Star cover in December, but it’s been a long wait for new music of her own. Today, the wait’s over.

For the last couple weeks, Folick has been teasing a new song called “Oh God.” She wrote it with Mike Malchicoff in 2019; Malchicoff also produced it. “‘Oh God’ is out now,” Folick wrote on Instagram. “What to say!? I truly love this song and i’m vibrating with excitement in a way that’s almost unpleasant! i’ll probably post more later about what it means to me, but for now i’ll just leave you alone with it.”

“Oh God” also comes with a video directed by Lucy Sandler. Check it out below.