Miya Folick – “Karaoke (Demo)”
Miya Folick released her debut album, Premonitions, back in 2018 and she’s popped up intermittently since then, most recently with a “Torn” cover a few weeks ago and a collaborative track with Petey a few weeks before that. Today, she’s putting out a demo version of a new track called “Karaoke,” which she says originally started as a poem written in 2014 after seeing an old man doing karaoke at a bar. The whole song takes place in that bar, as Folick draws out conclusions based on the people she sees around her. All the verses end with the character insisting they want to sing “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” Listen below.