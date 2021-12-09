American Football – “Rare Symmetry” & “Fade Into You” (Feat. Miya Folick) (Mazzy Star Cover)

New Music December 9, 2021 10:00 AM By Rachel Brodsky

American Football are back with two new singles, “Rare Symmetry” and a cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” featuring Miya Folick on guest vocals. These will be the last two recordings American Football do with founding member and drummer/trumpeter Steve Lamos, who announced that he was leaving the band earlier this year after two decades. Plus, both singles will appear on a 10″ vinyl release out June 10.

“I think all my friends are jealous that I’m on an American Football song,” Folick says of her guest spot on “Fade Into You.” “I truly couldn’t believe when they asked me to sing with them. And to sing this song. Is there anyone who has heard ‘Fade Into You’ and not loved it? To me, it is a perfect song. I feel ancient when I sing it.”

Listen to “Fade Into You” and “Rare Symmetry” below.

“Rare Symmetry” / “Fade Into You” vinyl is out 6/10 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.

