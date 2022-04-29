The New York rapper Your Old Droog continues to release extremely good music at an insane pace. Thus far in 2022, Droog has already given us two projects: Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream, a collaborative album with Tha God Fahim, and YOD Wave, a solo effort produced entirely by Nicholas Craven. Today, Droog has announced another new album, and he’s shared another strong single.

Droog’s next album is called YOD Stewart, a funny title that allows for some pretty perfect cover art. On the single “Mind Your Business,” Droog gets into some slick wordplay over a drumless, hypnotic track from the UK producer Lee Scott: “It all depends on how hard you go, can’t have your feet draggin’/ Before you know, you played out like REO Speedwagon.” Listen below.

YOD Stewart is coming out in May.