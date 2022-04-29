Your Old Droog – “Mind Your Business”
The New York rapper Your Old Droog continues to release extremely good music at an insane pace. Thus far in 2022, Droog has already given us two projects: Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream, a collaborative album with Tha God Fahim, and YOD Wave, a solo effort produced entirely by Nicholas Craven. Today, Droog has announced another new album, and he’s shared another strong single.
Droog’s next album is called YOD Stewart, a funny title that allows for some pretty perfect cover art. On the single “Mind Your Business,” Droog gets into some slick wordplay over a drumless, hypnotic track from the UK producer Lee Scott: “It all depends on how hard you go, can’t have your feet draggin’/ Before you know, you played out like REO Speedwagon.” Listen below.
YOD Stewart is coming out in May.