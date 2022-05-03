Over the last couple months, Hovvdy have returned with a couple new songs left over from around the time of the writing/recording of last year’s True Love. First they came back with “Everything,” and then with “Town.” Turns out both of those were previews of an EP called Billboard For My Feelings, which will drop at the end of the month.

Billboard For My Feelings features four songs total — in addition to the singles we’ve already heard, there’s also “Ruby” and a new track shared today, “Hide.” The band co-produced the whole thing with Andrew Sarlo, and it seems to pick up thematic and sonic threads from True Love. As for “Hide,” Will Taylor describes it as “a lighthearted song about learning when to let your thoughts run wild and when to batten them up.”

Check it out below.

Billboard For My Feelings is out 5/27.