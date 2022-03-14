Hovvdy – “Everything”

New Music March 14, 2022 10:40 AM By James Rettig
0

Last year, Hovvdy released another great album, True Love — which we talked to them about — and today the Austin duo are back with a new single, “Everything,” that was recorded during the same sessions. It comes ahead of a US tour that kicks off next month. “‘Everything’ is a song about having fun even when you miss the mark,” the band’s Will Taylor said in a statement. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:
03/14 London, UK @ Omeara SOLD OUT
04/16 Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock ~
04/17 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa ~
04/19 Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl ~
04/20 Nashville TN @ The End ~
04/21 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ~
04/22 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall ~
04/23 Washington, DC @ Union Stage ~
04/25 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry ~
04/26 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ~
04/27 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ~
04/29 Boston, MA @ Sinclair ~
04/30 Montreal, QC @ Le Ministère ~
05/1 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G ~
05/2 Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch ~
05/3 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme ~
05/5 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen ~
05/6 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street ~
05/7 Lawrence, MO @ The Bottleneck ~
05/8 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street ~
05/31 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad +
06/2 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge +
06/3 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room +
06/5 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room +
06/7 San Diego, CA @ Casbah +
06/8 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent +
06/10 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge +
06/11 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile +
06/12 Boise, ID @ Neurolux +
06/13 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court +
06/15 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall +
06/17 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada +
06/18 Austin, TX @ Antone’s +
~ w/ Molly Parden
+ w/ Mini Trees

“Everything” is out now via Grand Jury.

