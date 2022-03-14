Hovvdy – “Everything”

Last year, Hovvdy released another great album, True Love — which we talked to them about — and today the Austin duo are back with a new single, “Everything,” that was recorded during the same sessions. It comes ahead of a US tour that kicks off next month. “‘Everything’ is a song about having fun even when you miss the mark,” the band’s Will Taylor said in a statement. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/14 London, UK @ Omeara SOLD OUT

04/16 Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock ~

04/17 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa ~

04/19 Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl ~

04/20 Nashville TN @ The End ~

04/21 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ~

04/22 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall ~

04/23 Washington, DC @ Union Stage ~

04/25 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry ~

04/26 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ~

04/27 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ~

04/29 Boston, MA @ Sinclair ~

04/30 Montreal, QC @ Le Ministère ~

05/1 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G ~

05/2 Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch ~

05/3 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme ~

05/5 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen ~

05/6 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street ~

05/7 Lawrence, MO @ The Bottleneck ~

05/8 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street ~

05/31 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad +

06/2 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge +

06/3 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room +

06/5 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room +

06/7 San Diego, CA @ Casbah +

06/8 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent +

06/10 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge +

06/11 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile +

06/12 Boise, ID @ Neurolux +

06/13 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court +

06/15 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall +

06/17 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada +

06/18 Austin, TX @ Antone’s +

~ w/ Molly Parden

+ w/ Mini Trees

“Everything” is out now via Grand Jury.