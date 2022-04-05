Hovvdy – “Town”

Last year, Hovvdy released a new album called True Love. Then, last month, they returned with a track called “Everything,” a leftover from the True Love sessions. Today, they’re back with another one, a song called “Town” that was written and recorded after True Love.

“Writing and recording ‘Town’ helped me break out of a relatively dark place,” Charlie Martin said in a statement. “There was catharsis in almost every layer — I remember crying recording the mellotron flutes. I’m not sure why, but with ‘Town’ I wanted the instrumental to do the heavy lifting, leaning less on storytelling. In that way, the song’s meaning isn’t terribly specific, but for me it’s about missing your friends and hoping they miss you.”

