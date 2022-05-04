Hercules & Love Affair – “One” (Feat. ANOHNI)

New Music May 3, 2022 8:29 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Back in February, Hercules & Love Affair — aka producer Andy Butler — announced a new LP, In Amber, the first project since 2017’s Omnion. Equally major is Butler teaming back up with ANOHNI, who famously co-wrote and sang on five songs from Hercules & Love Affair’s self-titled debut. We’ve already heard “Grace” and “Poisonous Storytelling,” and now it appears Hercules has dropped another album cut: “One.”

Featuring booming layered vocals from ANOHNI, “One” clocks in at about four-and-a-half minutes, and it’s quite club-ready. Over thudding percussion and a shimmering minor-key melody, ANOHNI does some heavy vocal lifting, closing “One” with chants of “no more dying.”

Listen to “One” below.

In Amber is out 6/17 via Skint/BMG.

