In February, Hercules & Love Affair — aka producer Andy Butler — announced a new LP, In Amber, the first project since 2007’s Omnion. It’s especially notable that Butler is teaming back up with ANOHNI, who famously co-wrote and sang on five songs from Hercules & Love Affair’s self-titled debut. We’ve already heard “Grace,” and now ANOHNI is guesting on the new Hercules & Love Affair single “Poisonous Storytelling,” which also features drumming from Siouxsie and the Banshees’ Budgie.

The pounding, urgent track comes in at over five minutes and is led by ANOHNI’s trademark falsetto. “Poisonous Storytelling,” which you can stream below, is also out with remixes by Justin K Broadrick (Godflesh) and Giant Swan today.

In Amber is out 6/17 on Skint/BMG.