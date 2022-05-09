Sigrid’s How To Let Go Is White Feminism, The Musical

When a 20-year-old Sigrid first showed up in 2017 with the glass-ceiling-breakout anthem “Don’t Kill My Vibe,” penned in response to a patronizing writing session with some older male writers, the Norwegian pop singer correctly concluded that those men were so quick to dismiss her abilities because they probably, on some level, felt threatened by her. That depth of you’re-projecting-on-me insight was so on-point, so specific and relatable to anyone NOT a straight, white man, it’s no wonder Sigrid shot to fame as quickly as she did.

In addition to “Don’t Kill My Vibe” achieving millions of streams, in her early days Sigrid presented as — and was marketed as — a chill gal. A no-makeup, jeans-and-a-white-T-shirt gal. The anti-pop star. Given the time period, it’s easy to see why Sigrid’s team would be happy to play up the au natural thing. Not only was Sigrid naturally clear-skinned, young, and gorgeous (ahem, and white), her rise coincided with that of dewy-faced brands like Glossier which markets to naturally stunning archetypical women who only “need three products to get ready.” This woman, in other words, has a certain privilege in that she is already set up to succeed, aesthetically. And the product she wears is exclusive to her and people like her.

Point being, Sigrid’s whole shtick from the start was her perceived authenticity. She called out the old guard that just didn’t get it and she resisted the usual pop-artist archetype, aesthetically speaking. Her scintillating Scandipop anthems might contain all manner of production bells and whistles, but it was at direct odds with her visuals. Take the cover of Sigrid’s debut album Sucker Punch: her 2019 debut features 12 expertly produced disco-pop tracks with soaring choruses (“Strangers” is especially memorable) and hook-laden synths, strings, and beats that seemingly position Sigrid as being this decade’s Robyn. Or perhaps Norway’s answer to Maggie Rogers.

While I don’t doubt that Sigrid as a person has positive intentions, I do think that there has always been something fundamentally lacking, from a branding perspective. Let’s use Robyn and Rogers as the example(s) again: from the beginning of their careers, those two had such a self-assured quality, and their presences were so magnetic, that fans could easily feel like they were the driving creative force behind all of their decisions, even if that wasn’t true. I think the most wildly successful pop stars make it easy for fans to suspend their disbelief — that they have teams of people working behind them and that they spend long, sleepless hours on sweaty tour buses. Their lyrics and overall musical presentation contained a level of depth and vision that is both singular to them and thematically nuanced. In other words, Rogers and Robyn go deep.

On Sigrid’s sophomore album, How To Let Go, she attempts to address universal themes like self-love, isolation, anxiety, depression, and personal growth, but her articulation of those things feels archaic. Though the album is not lacking for Scandipop hooks, Sigrid still has a ways to go before achieving Valhalla-level star quality.

How To Let Go has been presented as a portrait of a pop star reconciling opposing forces in herself: “The chill girl who loves to ski and hike and cook versus the other part of me that’s like ‘let’s go out,’ or let’s play massive shows, go on stage and not be scared of anything.” As a result, How To Let Go is a collection of catchy-on-the-outside, basic-on-the-inside empowerment anthems that encourage personal growth and self acceptance. I’m all for inner-evolution, introspection, and self-actualization, but from a substance perspective, the themes Sigrid pushes throughout How To Let Go make me think about what the writer Koa Beck talks about in her book White Feminism: From The Suffragettes To Influencers And Who They Leave Behind. White feminism and wellness culture is only inclusive of some women — white, wealthy women — and I’m afraid How To Let Go has all of the empowerment of a Goop Vaginal Jade Egg.

As Beck explains it, “white feminism” is about “what we might call lifestyle feminism, empowerment feminism, or corporate feminism… a white success model or an aspiration to whiteness.” White feminist ideology — however unintentional — was employed in Sigrid’s initial marketing, particularly driving home her no-makeup-makeup, anti-pop star persona. The no-makeup-makeup campaign, ostensibly a call for women to accept themselves minus augmentation, tends not to be advertised via real women of many ages and backgrounds, but has historically been promoted by thin, white, young, fresh-faced women who exemplify Westernized beauty ideals. Meanwhile, in real life, the only women who can realistically achieve the no-makeup-makeup lifestyle are privileged enough to spend exorbitant amounts on skincare.

This may sound like I’ve gotten off topic, but stay with me: The bare-faced-privilege conversation isn’t new; it’s been a topic of discussion for nearly 10 years, since the first #NoMakeupSelfie was posted to Instagram. Where Sigrid was initially sold as the anti-pop star who just woke up this way and happens to write killer hooks, her sophomore album is still riding the superficiality train, especially when you take all 12 tracks together.

Thundering opener “It Gets Dark” — written with Norwegian songwriter Caroline Ailin and Danish producer Sylvester Sivertsen — is innocuous enough, with Sigrid ruminating over how lonely and vulnerable it can be to leave home and embrace your destiny as a Big Pop Star who tours and travels. Disco-driven follow-up “Burning Bridges” is an “I choose me” anthem, full of lyrics about realizing when to say when in a relationship that isn’t serving you anymore. The soaring “Risk Of Getting Hurt,” meanwhile, encourages the listener to take a chance on your dreams! What could go wrong! It’s not a thing worth doing if there’s not a risk of getting hurt! Shoot for the moon! If you miss, you’ll still land among the stars!

The pulsating “Thank Me Later” is a strong point on How To Let Go, as it echoes the sentiments of “Burning Bridges” with soaring calls to move on from a deteriorating relationship. Later, advance single “Mirror” is a booming, strings-soaked ballad that clearly is the work of Danish producer Sly, who previously has worked with noted disco enthusiast Dua Lipa and Swede-poppers MØ. While the song itself is a straight-up bop, “Mirror” also comes off like the EZ-Bake Oven version of Lizzo’s “Good As Hell,” one of the most defining empowerment songs of the last decade (and one that pushes the “love yourself” ethos with humor, self-awareness, and wit). “Mirror” by comparison sounds ready to soundtrack the next 50% off sale at Sears. As Lizzo, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Janet Jackson, and TLC (just to name a few) have shown throughout pop history, you can have hooks and a complex message around equality and/or self-love.

Other points on the album are painfully derivative: The lighters-out “Mistake Like You” sounds like an Adele cast-off accented by cheesy, un-ironic ’80s guitar licks. The Coldplay-core “Grow,” which looks for coming-of-age answers, is pleasant if unremarkable (it definitely lacks the self-assurance of WILLOW’s song of the same name). Anyway, Sigrid has proved herself capable of identifying her feelings, but she just doesn’t deep enough to achieve a real “a-ha” moment. Instead of complex insight, we get surface-level platitudes masquerading as deep insight.

Perhaps the most disappointing entry on How To Let Go is the wildly contrived mental-health ballad “Bad Life” with Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes. It’s the album’s only collaboration (and also one of its singles) and throws the entire mood off kilter. What at first felt like a millennial pink women’s empowerment seminar pivots to a mid-’10s YA novel-turned-movie soundtrack. Is The Fault In Our Stars on TV again? Either way, talk about a vibe shift. At first I wasn’t sure how I felt about the uber-schmaltzy “Bad Life” when I blurbed it for last week’s column, and now I think I hate it.

I definitely don’t hate Sigrid, though, or even How To Let Go. I just think the album could go so much further in its conversation around self-love, growing up, and reconciling a personality’s opposing parts. Despite its grooving, mirror-balling melodies and Sigrid’s strong vocal chops, How To Let Go ultimately plays it so safe that it accidentally regresses into the last decade. Based on the tart, bullshit-calling “Don’t Kill My Vibe,” I know Sigrid is capable of much more.