Miranda Lambert Walked Us Through The Writing Process For Five Of Her Finest Songs

Later this year Miranda Lambert will roll out Velvet Rodeo, her first Las Vegas residency. At 38, she might seem young for a career-spanning set. But Lambert’s been building out a back catalog full of tough-talk broken-hearted singalongs since the early 2000s. That continues with today’s release of Palomino, her eighth solo album, which includes reworked tracks from last year’s acoustic album The Marfa Tapes, a collaboration with Jack Ingram and Jack Randall. Hearing a song like “In His Arms” or “Waxahachie” hit in both stripped-down and pumped-up form is a great way to remind yourself that Miranda Lambert is one of our greatest working songwriters.

On a recent phone call from her tour bus, Lambert recalled her early days in country music, when “there was a phase of bubblegum-sweet love songs that just didn’t feel like me. From this moment that I started this path, I wanted to stay true and to really say something, and not just do a bunch of fluffy stuff. I’ve stuck to my guns on that these whole last two decades.” As proof, here are five tracks from Lambert’s career — two old ones, three newbies — and her memories of making them.

“White Liar” (Revolution, 2009)

MIRANDA LAMBERT: I wrote that one with my friend Natalie Hemby. She had the title, and I just started playing some bluegrassy country feel. Just off the top came the whole melody. It was one of those songs that wrote itself. Just me and Natalie writing about a cheating SOB. It’s a [simple] three-chord country song but that album, Revolution, we had taken up a notch sonically from the first two albums. I’ve always made full records. As far as knowing what a hit is before it is one, I’ve never been able to figure that out. But this definitely had a special sauce to it.

I was a slow roll at radio. I was a little bit of a different sound than they’re used to. I’ve always been a little left of center of what the trends are, no matter what they are. That’s not on purpose. That’s just who I am as an artist. At the time this song came out, I needed to [laughs] improve my relationship with country radio. I wanted to move up a level, and really make an impact. Radio is such a big part of that for our genre.

You were really young, but you already felt like you were running out of time?

LAMBERT: It was my third record, and I had never had a song even in the top five. I just thought, if I could get in the door, if I could start to play, maybe I can fit in somewhere. I’d been fighting that uphill battle for about five years. I needed to get on that radar. I needed “White Liar” to do its thing. It was go time. And it was my first number one.

“Dead Flowers” (Revolution, 2009)

LAMBERT: It’s really one of my favorites. I wrote it by myself. It was one of those songs where it felt big in the studio, like this power ballad. We put it out as a single and it didn’t move quickly, and the label pulled it within three or four weeks. It’s still like one of the ones that got away, when I look at my career. It felt like me. It was what I was supposed to be doing. I’m still heartbroken about them pulling it.

It’s a lot more fun to write with your friends and to celebrate success together when they’re attached to a song. But I try to put one song that’s a solo write on every record. It doesn’t always happen. I’ve always had some huge songs that were outside cuts. I got a lot of friends that write really great songs! I wouldn’t have moments like “Little Red Wagon” or “The House That Built Me” if I was gonna write everything myself. My whole purpose for wanting to co-write is because it’s more fun. You get in the room with people better than you, you learn and you grow. When you’re in a room with people, you have that nervousness, and that gives you an edge.

It’s a little bit of a challenge, on an off day, just to go pick up my guitar and feel inspired to write, especially in the middle of a tour or an album release. If Natalie or [regular co-writer] Luke [Dick] are saying, “Hey, we’re writing on Wednesday, you wanna come?” it’s just fun and it’s a different way to create. But I do hold near and dear those solo moments. All songwriters should. It’s easy to slip away from that.