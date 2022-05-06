Arcade Fire Announce 2022 World Tour With Openers Beck & Feist

Today, this band Arcade Fire released this new album WE. In the run-up to the album’s release, the band played surprise shows at places like Coachella and the Bowery Ballroom. Tomorrow night, they’ll be the musical guests on Saturday Night Live. Later this year, Arcade Fire will return to the international stage in a big way. They’ve just announced an international tour that’ll take them across big venues in Europe and North America. They’ll have some pretty big openers, too.

First, Arcade Fire will hit Europe. Their tour over there will start in Dublin at the end of August. Over there, Feist will open every show — the two biggest acts to come out of the hyped-up Canadian indie rock wave of the early ’00s, together on the same stage. When that’s done, Arcade Fire will kick off the North American leg of the tour in DC. At the North American shows, the opener will be Beck, Arcade Fire’s fellow longshot Album Of The Year Grammy-winner, playing what a press release describes as “a special acoustic performance.” The idea of Beck opening for Arcade Fire is just wild. Check out the dates for the tour below.

Tour dates:

8/30 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena *

9/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham *

9/03 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena *

9/05 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *

9/08 – London, UK @ The O2 *

9/11 – Lille, France @ Zenith *

9/12 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis *

9/14 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena *

9/15 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena *

9/17 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum *

9/18 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle *

9/21 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center *

9/22-23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno *

9/25 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena *

9/26 – Nantes, France @ Zenith de Nantes *

9/28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome *

9/29 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena *

10/01 – Warsaw, Poland @ COS Torwar*

10/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

11/01 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion ^

11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

11/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway Music Hall ^

11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

11/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

11/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum ^

11/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

11/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

11/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

11/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

12/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

* with Feist

^ with Beck (acoustic)