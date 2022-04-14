Arcade Fire Playing Surprise Set At Coachella 2022

Arcade Fire are a last-minute addition to the Coachella 2022 lineup. The band will perform at the festival on Friday night at 6:45PM on the Mojave Stage. Earlier today, the band’s Win Butler sent out a photo of himself standing in front of some palm trees, tagging Coachella and writing “decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry.” A little while later, Arcade Fire were added to the roster when the fest shared its official set times for their first weekend.

Arcade Fire are releasing a new album, WE, on May 6. They’ve done some other recent last-minute shows in New Orleans and New York.

https://twitter.com/arcadefire/status/1514654268657049607

Earlier today, Arcade Fire were announced as the Foo Fighters’ replacement at the Montreal-based festival Osheaga:

https://twitter.com/osheaga/status/1514575830579564550