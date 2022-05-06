Next Week’s SNL Has Selena Gomez As Host, Post Malone As Musical Guest

This season of Saturday Night Live is almost over, and they’re rolling out some momentous pairings to finish out the spring. Tomorrow it’s Benedict Cumberbatch and Arcade Fire. Next week, on May 14, it’ll be Selena Gomez and Post Malone.

Posty, as you might’ve heard, has a new album called twelve carat toothache coming out in June, which apparently features a collab with his pal Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes. Gomez is promoting the forthcoming second season of her incredibly fun Hulu series Only Murders In The Building, which costars longtime friends-of-SNL Steve Martin and Martin Short. It seems like there’s a possibility that Martin, Short, and Pecknold will all be on hand at 30 Rock that night — but don’t blame me if it doesn’t happen, I’m just speculating here.

SELENA GOMEZ

POST MALONE

NEXT SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/cBYg07mkmI — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2022

twelve carat toothache is out 6/3 on Republic. Only Murders In The Building season 2 premieres 6/28 on Hulu. The Selena Gomez/Post Malone episode of SNL airs 5/14. I would like to see a Robin Pecknold/Steve Martin guitar/banjo duet situation.