Rage Against The Machine have issued a strongly worded statement against the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion voting to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would essentially end the right to abortion in America. “Rage Against the Machine stands in support of reproductive justice and will continue to fight against any attempts to restrict or control reproductive freedoms,” the band posted to their social-media accounts. “Criminalizing access to abortion will only add to the suffering disproportionately felt by poor, BIPOC and undocumented communities.”

They continued: “The constant rightward shift of both major parties should alarm us all – a wake up call that we desperately need to organize radical people power against a warfare state that continues its assault on people’s lives.”

Rage are the latest in a long list of musicians to speak out against the shocking leaked draft opinion, which Politico published on Monday night. Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Questlove, Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry, and Halsey have spoken up about the need for abortion rights. Based on the global outcry, they are unlikely to be the last.

Read RATM’s statement below.