Britney Spears Says Her Memoir Is Coming This Year: “I Want To Talk About Secrets”

Earlier this year, it was rumored that Britney Spears sold a “tell-all memoir” to publishers Simon & Schuster for $15 million. In a recent Instagram post, Spears said that the memoir will be out at the end of this year. “I want to talk about secrets!!!” Spears wrote in the post. “The secrets I’ve had to hold the past 15 years I will say are honestly paralyzing.”

She goes on to write about how she felt silenced in her conservatorship. “I had so many complaints I wanted to share and bring up only to be told to keep shut … but wait isn’t that what a woman of intellect is supposed to do,” she wrote. “Speak up, rise to the occasion make people think.”

She also talks about how angry she felt at seeing her story misconstrued by other people and the media. “Then I started to get mad angry ALL THIS TIME !!!,” she wrote. “Then all the offers of money to tell my side of the story …and all the documentaries were trash! I’m sure that was ignition to move me forward but honestly I just wanted to spit in any persons face that came near me.”

“Shit maybe now I will need a conservatorship ?!,” she continued. “I’m bat shit fucking crazy JUST KIDDING … Well not really !!! But I said.. just do a book … the easiest way possible and considering my fear of people I might have to write them off for the next decade !!! Sitting down and sharing my story might not be the safest thing for anyone!!! My book comes out at the end of this year … Once it’s released not sure whats going to happen folks.”