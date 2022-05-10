Cave In – “Reckoning”

In a few weeks, Cave In are releasing a new album, Heavy Pendulum. They’ve already shared a handful of tracks from it — “New Reality,” “Blinded In A Blaze,” and “Blood Spiller” — and today they’re back with one more. “Reckoning” is the first track to be solely written by the band’s guitarist Adam McGrath. “‘Reckoning’ started as a demo I sent to the band for consideration while mapping out the track list for Heavy Pendulum,” McGrath explained, continuing:

It was inspired by the idea of adding a song to the acoustic/electric live sets Steve and I had been performing on and off for the last 20 years. A fresh song with that set-up (acoustic/electric guitar) seemed exciting to pursue. Somewhere between Led Zeppelin’s ‘Battle of Evermore’ and Mad Season’s ‘Long Gone Day’ is the birth of ‘Reckoning,’ a song about digesting huge loss and forging paths into unknown futures.

Listen below.

Heavy Pendulum is out 5/20 via Relapse Records.