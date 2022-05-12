The Shins Announce Oh, Inverted World 21st Anniversary Tour

The Shins’ 2001 indie classic Oh, Inverted World is turning 21 on June 19, and the band is celebrating their debut studio album’s drinking age by taking it on the road for an anniversary tour.

Kicking off in mid-July, the 21st Birthday Tour follows the album’s 2021 reissue (remastered by Bob Ludwig) and will feature special guests Joseph and other acts to be announced. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 — click here for more info.

“Everything was so tongue-in-cheek in the indie world of the ’90s,” frontman James Mercer recalls in a statement. “I remember feeling a longing for some sort of romance in music again, something earnest, like a real attempt at some emotional language.”

Check out the full tour rundown below, and have a look at this lovely cake made for the occasion.

TOURDATES:

07/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^

07/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium ^

07/16 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery* ^

07/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

07/23 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre ^

07/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^

07/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

07/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

07/29 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

08/01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

08/02 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

08/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium ^

08/06 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater ^

08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

08/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

08/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

08/20 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^

08/23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

08/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

08/27 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

08/29 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia ^

08/30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

08/31 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre ^

09/02 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora ^

09/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

09/04 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

09/06 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Factory ^

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre ^

09/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre ^

09/13 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

09/16 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square**

*On Sale Date TBA

^ With special guest Joseph

**Support Act TBA