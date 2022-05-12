Editrix – “Hieroglyphics”

Next month, Editrix are releasing a new album, Editrix II: Editrix Goes To Hell, the follow-up to their 2021 debut Tell Me I’m Bad. They shared “One Truck Gone” when they announced it, and today they’re back with the album’s second single, the sludgy and disorienting “Hieroglyphics.” “I try to escape personal hells by looking at them closely and in great detail,” the group’s Wendy Eisenberg said in a statement, continuing:

One of my personal hells is writing lyrics, especially when I know people I know will hear me sing them. When I wrote the lyrics to Hieroglyphics, I wanted to detail how it feels to write a song when I am at my most self-critical during the process. This is an ultra-meta, ultra self-conscious dig at how writing can split yourself into two parts and those two split parts can threaten to eat each other alive. Even when a song is making sense, or vibrating like poetry vibrates, we run this risk. I don’t think all hells are other people. Most of the hells I’ve experienced are the effects of solitary, circular thoughts, the kind that make a person attack themselves, while claiming they’re helping them gain a kind of clarity. This song is a dispatch from that place.

Editrix II: Editrix Goes To Hell is out 6/3 via Exploding In Sound.