Watch Post Malone & Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Debut New Collab On SNL

News May 15, 2022 10:09 AM By James Rettig
0

Post Malone was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, performing opposite host Selena Gomez. He did the recently-released single “Cooped Up” with Roddy Ricch and debuted a new track called “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol,” which is a collaboration with Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold. Pecknold was on the SNL stage with the background singers to perform it with him. (Fleet Foxes performed on the show in 2009.)

Posty and Pecknold have been public fans and friends for a while now — Post Malone was almost on Fleet Foxes’ most recent album Shore. Pecknold will be on twelve carat toothache, Post Malone’s new album that comes out on June 3.

Post Malone also appeared in two SNL sketches last night: a pre-taped rap segment called “Intuition” opposite Gomez, Chris Redd, and Punkie Johnson, and the final sketch of the night in which Post Malone plays a baby.

Check all that out below.

The Saturday Night Live finale is next week, and Japanese Breakfast is the musical guest with host Natasha Lyonne.

