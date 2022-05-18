Angel Olsen – “Through The Fires”

New Music May 18, 2022 By Ryan Leas
New Music May 18, 2022 11:03 AM By Ryan Leas
Back in March, Angel Olsen announced her new album Big Time. So far we’ve heard two gorgeous songs from, “All The Good Times” and the title track — both topped our list of favorite songs in their release weeks. The album’s now a couple weeks away, and Olsen is back with another preview.

Olsen’s latest is called “Through The Fires.” “‘Through The Fires’ is the centerpiece statement of this record,” Olsen said in a statement. “It’s a song I wrote to remind myself that this life is temporary, the past is not something to dwell on, that it’s important to keep moving, keep searching for the people that are also searching, and to notice the moments that are lighter and bigger than whatever trouble I’ve encountered.”

The penultimate track on Big Time, “Through The Fires” is a string-laden slow-burner that culminates in a beautiful outro. It’s just as stunning as its predecessors, and you can check it out below.

Big Time is out 6/3 via Jagjaguwar.

