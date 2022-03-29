Angel Olsen’s last full-fledged album of new material was the great 2019 release All Mirrors, but she hasn’t really been out of sight for any significant length of time since. The following year, she released the stripped-down All Mirrors companion piece, Whole New Mess. Somehow, there was still a bit more to that era’s story, which resulted in last year’s Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories, a box set packaging All Mirrors and Whole New Mess together with some bonus material. Otherwise in 2021, Olsen popped up with the very satisfying indie fan-fiction-turned-real-life Sharon Van Etten collab “Like I Used To” and an ’80s covers EP called Aisles. Olsen has been busy, and somewhere in the middle of all that she also recorded a whole other album. It’s called Big Time, and it’s out in the beginning of June.

Big Time comes with a pretty complex backstory. A press release describes the album as being “written during the time Olsen was coming out as queer, and having her first experience of queer love and heartbreak.” At the same time, she finally came out to her parents. “Some experiences just make you feel as though you’re five years old, no matter how wise or adult you think you are,” she said of the experience. “Finally, at the ripe age of 34, I was free to be me.” Only days later, Olsen’s father died, and she introduced her partner to her family for the first time at his funeral. Two weeks later, her mother ended up in the ER, and Olsen soon lost another parent. Only a few weeks after that second funeral, Olsen went into the studio to make Big Time, joined by Jonathan Wilson.

Along with the announcement, Olsen has shared a lead single called “All The Good Times.” It comes with a video directed by Kimberly Stuckwish, who also worked on the “Like I Used To” clip. “Angel’s story is a gift,” Stuckwish said in a statement. “It allowed me to visually explore the universal themes of love, loss, and most importantly what holds us back from realizing our true selves.” Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “All The Good Times”

02 “Big Time”

03 “Dream Thing”

04 “Ghost On”

05 “All The Flowers”

06 “Right Now”

07 “This Is How It Works”

08 “Go Home”

09 “Through The Fires”

10 “Chasing The Sun”

TOUR DATES:

07/21 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

07/22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

07/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium * ^

07/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

07/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

07/30 – Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *

08/02 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

08/03 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

08/05 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

08/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

08/07 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

08/10 – Chicago, IL @ TBA *

08/11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall * ^

08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall * ^

08/15 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

08/16 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

08/18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

08/20 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

08/21 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

09/26 – Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio

09/27 – Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio

09/29 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

09/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

10/01 – Lyon, FR @ L’ Epicerie Moderne

10/02 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

10/04 – Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle

10/05 – Vienna, AT @ WUK

10/06 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium

10/07 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

10/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

10/10 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

10/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

10/13 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria

10/14 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

10/15 – Leuven, BE @ Het Depot

10/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/18 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

10/19 – Bath, UK @ The Forum

10/20 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10/21 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/24 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

* = The Wild Hearts Tour co-headline with Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, with special guest Spencer.

^= no Spencer.

Big Time is out 6/3 via Jagjaguwar.