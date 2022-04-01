The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

On All Mirrors, Angel Olsen blew out emotional anguish into grand, all-encompassing storms. Big Time seems to have plenty of complex emotional reckoning behind it: coming out, a first queer love and heartbreak, losing both of her parents. Those are some major life trials, some quite traumatic, and in “All The Good Times” Olsen looks back and begins piecing through it all. This time around, though, she’s back in that zone of adopting classic pop songwriting. “All The Good Times” feels like it could’ve easily existed in the ’60s or ’70s. It’s a warm, lived-in piece of music, with just a bit of haggard country stylings around the edges.



It also has a weathered, wise quality to it. Consider this as the opener to Big Time vs. “Lark” and its colossal catharsis kicking off All Mirrors. “All The Good Times” doesn’t quite erupt in that same way, but it does crest into a big moment towards the end, Olsen intensifying over organ and horns before finally saying, “Thanks for the free ride/ And all of the good times.” It’s one of those songs that sounds long-lost, like something that must’ve been in your life all along — a reflection on love and loss that feels eternal. —Ryan