Over the last few months, Jordana has been rolling out her new album Face The Wall. We’ve heard several songs from it so far, including “Catch My Drift,” “Pressure Point,” and “To The Ground.” The album’s out this Friday, but first Jordana is back with one more single.

The latest track from Face The Wall is “Go Slow.” “‘Go Slow’ is about facing your self brought battles and acknowledging your imperfections,” Jordana said in a statement. “It’s about taking the time to work on yourself, no matter how much you want to rush it, to be the best version of yourself you can possibly be.”

“Go Slow” comes with a video directed by Luke Orlando. Check it out below.

Face The Wall is out 5/20 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.