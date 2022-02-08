Jordana – “Catch My Drift”

Over the last few years, the young songwriter Jordana has been cranking out music, her style evolving and shifting rather rapidly over the course of each EP and single. Most recently, we heard from her when she dropped a surprise EP with TV Girl, Summer’s Over, in October. Now, Jordana is back with news of a new album. It’s called Face The Wall, and it’s out in May.

Jordana co-produced the album with Cameron Hale, and played every instrument on it herself. “The album title has a few meanings to me,” she said in a statement. “Mostly, it’s about not giving up. The wall can be anything in your way. The album is a sort of reminder to myself that I have to face those things, and I can’t take the easy route and turn around.”

Along with the announcement, Jordana has shared a new single called “Catch My Drift.” “This song is about going back and forth with your feelings for someone when they make you question whether they are even reciprocated,” she explained. “The song is about realizing you shouldn’t be emotionally dependent on anybody, and that it’s just a waste of energy.” The song comes with a video directed by Tess Lafia. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pressure Point”

02 “Get Up”

03 “Play Fair”

04 “I Mean That”

05 “Go Slow”

06 “Catch My Drift”

07 “Like You Used To”

08 “To The Ground”

09 “Difficult For Now”

10 “Why”

TOUR DATES:

05-15 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Ampitheatre ^

05/16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Ampitheatre ^

05/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

05/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

05/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

05/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^

05/23 – Orlando, FL @ The Orlando Ampitheater ^

05/24 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore ^

05/26 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live ^

05/27 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Ampitheatre ^

05/28 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate ^

05/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore ^

06/02 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

06/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

06/05 – Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East

06/07 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

06/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

06/13 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

06/14 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

06/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

06/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

^ w/Wallows

Face The Wall is out 5/20 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.