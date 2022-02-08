Jordana – “Catch My Drift”

New Music February 8, 2022 10:32 AM By Ryan Leas

Jordana – “Catch My Drift”

New Music February 8, 2022 10:32 AM By Ryan Leas

Over the last few years, the young songwriter Jordana has been cranking out music, her style evolving and shifting rather rapidly over the course of each EP and single. Most recently, we heard from her when she dropped a surprise EP with TV Girl, Summer’s Over, in October. Now, Jordana is back with news of a new album. It’s called Face The Wall, and it’s out in May.

Jordana co-produced the album with Cameron Hale, and played every instrument on it herself. “The album title has a few meanings to me,” she said in a statement. “Mostly, it’s about not giving up. The wall can be anything in your way. The album is a sort of reminder to myself that I have to face those things, and I can’t take the easy route and turn around.”

Along with the announcement, Jordana has shared a new single called “Catch My Drift.” “This song is about going back and forth with your feelings for someone when they make you question whether they are even reciprocated,” she explained. “The song is about realizing you shouldn’t be emotionally dependent on anybody, and that it’s just a waste of energy.” The song comes with a video directed by Tess Lafia. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Pressure Point”
02 “Get Up”
03 “Play Fair”
04 “I Mean That”
05 “Go Slow”
06 “Catch My Drift”
07 “Like You Used To”
08 “To The Ground”
09 “Difficult For Now”
10 “Why”

TOUR DATES:
05-15 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Ampitheatre ^
05/16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Ampitheatre ^
05/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^
05/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^
05/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^
05/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^
05/23 – Orlando, FL @ The Orlando Ampitheater ^
05/24 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore ^
05/26 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live ^
05/27 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Ampitheatre ^
05/28 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate ^
05/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore ^
06/02 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
06/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
06/05 – Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East
06/07 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground
06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas
06/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
06/13 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
06/14 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
06/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
06/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
^ w/Wallows

Face The Wall is out 5/20 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.

Pooneh Ghana

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “That’s The Way Love Goes”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Silk’s “Freak Me”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

    2 days ago

    Joe Rogan Apologizes For Racial Slurs As Spotify Removes Over 100 Old Episodes

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest