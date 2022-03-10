Jordana – “Pressure Point”

New Music March 10, 2022 4:03 PM By Peter Helman
0

Jordana – “Pressure Point”

New Music March 10, 2022 4:03 PM By Peter Helman
0

Young indie-pop artist Jordana announced her new album Face The Wall — which is technically her sophomore record but her official studio debut — last month. And today, following lead single “Catch My Drift,” she’s back with another song called “Pressure Point,” written with the LP’s co-producer Cameron Hale and MICHELLE’s Charlie Kilgore.

“‘Pressure Point’ is about acknowledging limits and knowing when it’s time to stop,” Jordana says. “The entirety of ‘Pressure Point’ is talking yourself out of an anxiety attack. It’s a personal song about smoking weed and becoming too anxious to function normally — overthinking every inch of your surroundings and everything going on in your head all at once.”

The electronic-tinged track puts a modern hyperpop twist on classic singer-songwriter pop, and you can listen and watch its Luke Orlando-directed music video below.

Face The Wall is out 5/20 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Ed Sheeran Defends Songwriting Process In Court, Says He Recently Wrote 25 Songs With Aaron Dessner

2 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Wrote 60+ Essays About Music For New Book The Philosophy Of Modern Song

2 days ago 0

Y’all Shouldn’t Have Let The World Gas Jack Harlow

1 day ago 0

Deftones Bassist Sergio Vega Splits With Band Over Contract Dispute

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Boyz II Men’s “I’ll Make Love To You”

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest