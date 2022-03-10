Jordana – “Pressure Point”

Young indie-pop artist Jordana announced her new album Face The Wall — which is technically her sophomore record but her official studio debut — last month. And today, following lead single “Catch My Drift,” she’s back with another song called “Pressure Point,” written with the LP’s co-producer Cameron Hale and MICHELLE’s Charlie Kilgore.

“‘Pressure Point’ is about acknowledging limits and knowing when it’s time to stop,” Jordana says. “The entirety of ‘Pressure Point’ is talking yourself out of an anxiety attack. It’s a personal song about smoking weed and becoming too anxious to function normally — overthinking every inch of your surroundings and everything going on in your head all at once.”

The electronic-tinged track puts a modern hyperpop twist on classic singer-songwriter pop, and you can listen and watch its Luke Orlando-directed music video below.

Face The Wall is out 5/20 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.