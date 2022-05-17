Though former Cocteau Twins vocalist Elizabeth Fraser has appeared here and there throughout the years, her new project with her partner Damon Reece marked her first real deal release in 13 years. They’ve called themselves Sun’s Signature, and their first single “Golden Air” was a beautiful reminder of what Fraser’s voice can do. Ahead of the EP’s arrival this summer, the duo have shared another new song.

Sun’s Signature’s latest is “Underwater,” the opener from the EP. It’s another gorgeous, transfixing, slow-burn piece of music, gradually cresting on little flickers of noise and new sonic layers as Fraser’s voice curls up into the air.

Check it out below.

The Sun’s Signature EP is out 6/18.