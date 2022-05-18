A couple months ago, Sophie Allison announced her new Soccer Mommy album Sometimes, Forever. We’ve heard a couple tracks from it, including “Shotgun” and “Unholy Affliction” — both of which ranked amongst our favorite songs in their respective weeks. Today, she’s back with another one.

Soccer Mommy’s latest is called “Bones.” It’s a song she originally wrote for a rom-com, but ended up liking too much and kept it for her album rather than submit it. “Bones is a song about struggling with the parts of yourself that you don’t like in a relationship,” Allison explains. “It’s about wanting to become better for someone and feeling like you’re standing in your own way.”

“Bones” comes with a video from Alex Ross Perry, the director of Her Smell and Golden Exits and also a previous Soccer Mommy collaborator for “yellow is the color of her eyes.” Check it out below.

Allison has also announced a bunch of new dates, amusingly called Touring, Forever. You can get tickets here and see those dates below:

06/10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

06/12 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

06/24 – Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

06/27 – Bristol, UK @ Canons Marsh Amphitheater %

06/28 – Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *

06/30 – Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival

08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

08/31 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

09/01 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

09/01-09/04 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/03 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

09/05 – Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

09/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

09/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

09/09 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

09/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

09/12 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

09/13 – Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus

09/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

09/16 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

09/17 – Brussels, BE – Rotonde @ Botanique

09/18 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

09/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

09/21 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

09/22 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

09/23 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

09/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

10/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex &

10/29 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre &

10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &

11/01 – Chicago, IL @ Metro &

11/04 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &

11/05 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA &

11/06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues &

11/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

11/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/14 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^

11/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

11/19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

11/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant #

12/02 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s #

12/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

12/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

12/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #

12/08 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

12/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

12/11 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

12/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

12/16 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East #

12/17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

% with The War On Drugs

* with Haim

& with support from Lightning Bug

^ with support from Helena Deland

# with support from TOPS

Sometimes, Forever is out 6/24 on Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.