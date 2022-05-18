Soccer Mommy – “Bones”

Soccer Mommy – “Bones”

A couple months ago, Sophie Allison announced her new Soccer Mommy album Sometimes, Forever. We’ve heard a couple tracks from it, including “Shotgun” and “Unholy Affliction” — both of which ranked amongst our favorite songs in their respective weeks. Today, she’s back with another one.

Soccer Mommy’s latest is called “Bones.” It’s a song she originally wrote for a rom-com, but ended up liking too much and kept it for her album rather than submit it. “Bones is a song about struggling with the parts of yourself that you don’t like in a relationship,” Allison explains. “It’s about wanting to become better for someone and feeling like you’re standing in your own way.”

“Bones” comes with a video from Alex Ross Perry, the director of Her Smell and Golden Exits and also a previous Soccer Mommy collaborator for “yellow is the color of her eyes.” Check it out below.

Allison has also announced a bunch of new dates, amusingly called Touring, Forever. You can get tickets here and see those dates below:

06/10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
06/12 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival 
06/24 – Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival
06/27 – Bristol, UK @ Canons Marsh Amphitheater %
06/28 – Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *
06/30 – Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival
08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
08/31 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
09/01 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
09/01-09/04 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/03 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity
09/05 – Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
09/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
09/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
09/09 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee
09/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
09/12 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
09/13 – Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus
09/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
09/16 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn
09/17 – Brussels, BE – Rotonde @ Botanique
09/18 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
09/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
09/21 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
09/22 – London, UK @ O2 Forum
09/23 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
09/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
10/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex &
10/29 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre &
10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &
11/01 – Chicago, IL @ Metro &
11/04 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &
11/05 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA &
11/06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues &
11/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^
11/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^
11/14 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^
11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^
11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^
11/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^
11/19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^
11/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant #
12/02 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s #
12/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #
12/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #
12/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #
12/08 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #
12/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #
12/11 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #
12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #
12/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #
12/16 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East #
12/17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #
% with The War On Drugs
* with Haim
& with support from Lightning Bug
^ with support from Helena Deland
# with support from TOPS

Sometimes, Forever is out 6/24 on Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.

