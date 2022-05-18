Camp Trash – “Pursuit”

Jessica Bender

New Music May 18, 2022 11:30 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Floridian pop-punk rippers Camp Trash, a band that features Stereogum contributor Keegan Bradford on guitar, impressed a lot of us with their debut EP Downtiming last year. This summer, Camp Trash will release their full-length debut The Long Way, The Slow Way. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Weird Florida” and “Let It Ride,” and now the band has come out with another banger.

The new song “Pursuit” is a warm, melodic, bittersweet jam, and it reminds me of the early-’00s moment when emo bands were trying to sound like Weezer even as Weezer themselves were sprinting hard in the other direction. The vocals are triumphantly whiny, and the hooks are blindingly sunny. This song’s got a real twinkle to it, and you can hear it below.

The Long Way, The Slow Way is out 7/1 on Count Your Lucky Stars. Pre-order it here.

