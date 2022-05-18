Watch The Smile Debut New Song “Friend Of A Friend”

New Music May 18, 2022 5:52 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch The Smile Debut New Song “Friend Of A Friend”

New Music May 18, 2022 5:52 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Kicking off their European tour on May 16 in Zagreb, Croatia, the Smile (aka Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, plus Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner) debuted a new song called “Friend Of A Friend,” which, apparently, was written that very day, as Yorke told the audience. The setlist also featured tracks from the just-released A Light For Attracting Attention and the 2009 Yorke single “FeelingPulledApartByHorses” — the first time it’s been performed since 2013.

During the encore, the Smile also performed a song called “Just Eyes And Mouth,” which Yorke said “didn’t make it onto the [Smile] record but it’s really good.”

Watch all three below.

SETLIST:
01 “Pana-vision”
02 “The Smoke”
03 “Speech Bubbles”
04 “Thin Thing”
05 “Open The Floodgates”
06 “Free In The Knowledge”
07 “A Hairdryer”
08 “Waving A White Flag”
09 “We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings”
10 “Skrting On The Surface”
11 “The Same”
12 “The Opposite”
13 “You Will Never Work In Television Again”

ENCORE:
14 “Friend Of A Friend” (New song and live debut; Thom said it was written the day of the show)
15 “Just Eyes And Mouth”
16 “FeelingPulledApartByHorses” (Thom Yorke song) (First performance from any Radiohead/Thom Yorke project since 2013.)

A Light For Attracting Attention is out now on XL. Pre-order it below.

The Smile - A Light For Attracting Attention [LP]

$42.99

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes For Serving Meat Platter Styled After Amy Winehouse’s Corpse Shortly After Her Death

2 days ago 0

The Dove Cameron Renaissance Is Upon Us

3 days ago 0

Chad Smith And Matt Cameron Apologize For Comments In Taylor Hawkins Article

1 day ago 0

Flume, The Chemical Brothers, M.I.A., & More Set For Inaugural SF Festival Portola

3 days ago 0

Billboard Music Awards “Uncanceled The Canceled” With Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott, & Tribute To Michael Jackson

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest