Watch The Smile Debut New Song “Friend Of A Friend”

Kicking off their European tour on May 16 in Zagreb, Croatia, the Smile (aka Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, plus Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner) debuted a new song called “Friend Of A Friend,” which, apparently, was written that very day, as Yorke told the audience. The setlist also featured tracks from the just-released A Light For Attracting Attention and the 2009 Yorke single “FeelingPulledApartByHorses” — the first time it’s been performed since 2013.

During the encore, the Smile also performed a song called “Just Eyes And Mouth,” which Yorke said “didn’t make it onto the [Smile] record but it’s really good.”

Watch all three below.

SETLIST:

01 “Pana-vision”

02 “The Smoke”

03 “Speech Bubbles”

04 “Thin Thing”

05 “Open The Floodgates”

06 “Free In The Knowledge”

07 “A Hairdryer”

08 “Waving A White Flag”

09 “We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings”

10 “Skrting On The Surface”

11 “The Same”

12 “The Opposite”

13 “You Will Never Work In Television Again”

ENCORE:

14 “Friend Of A Friend” (New song and live debut; Thom said it was written the day of the show)

15 “Just Eyes And Mouth”

16 “FeelingPulledApartByHorses” (Thom Yorke song) (First performance from any Radiohead/Thom Yorke project since 2013.)

A Light For Attracting Attention is out now on XL. Pre-order it below.