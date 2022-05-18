Watch The Smile Debut New Song “Friend Of A Friend”
Kicking off their European tour on May 16 in Zagreb, Croatia, the Smile (aka Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, plus Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner) debuted a new song called “Friend Of A Friend,” which, apparently, was written that very day, as Yorke told the audience. The setlist also featured tracks from the just-released A Light For Attracting Attention and the 2009 Yorke single “FeelingPulledApartByHorses” — the first time it’s been performed since 2013.
During the encore, the Smile also performed a song called “Just Eyes And Mouth,” which Yorke said “didn’t make it onto the [Smile] record but it’s really good.”
Watch all three below.
SETLIST:
01 “Pana-vision”
02 “The Smoke”
03 “Speech Bubbles”
04 “Thin Thing”
05 “Open The Floodgates”
06 “Free In The Knowledge”
07 “A Hairdryer”
08 “Waving A White Flag”
09 “We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings”
10 “Skrting On The Surface”
11 “The Same”
12 “The Opposite”
13 “You Will Never Work In Television Again”
ENCORE:
14 “Friend Of A Friend” (New song and live debut; Thom said it was written the day of the show)
15 “Just Eyes And Mouth”
16 “FeelingPulledApartByHorses” (Thom Yorke song) (First performance from any Radiohead/Thom Yorke project since 2013.)
A Light For Attracting Attention is out now on XL. Pre-order it below.